Investors finally get a glimpse of C3.ai Inc (AI) volume hitting the figure of 66.99 million.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) kicked off on Monday, down -25.58% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.13. Over the past 52 weeks, AI has traded in a range of $17.03-$45.08.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -25.13% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.71%. With a float of $120.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1181 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.62%, operating margin of -83.39%, and the pretax margin is -73.95%.

C3.ai Inc (AI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc is 10.32%, while institutional ownership is 48.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04 ’25, was worth 7,650,720. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 336,000 shares at a rate of $22.77, taking the stock ownership to the 323,916 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04 ’25, when Company’s Officer and Director proposed sale 352,175 for $22.43, making the entire transaction worth $7,899,285.

C3.ai Inc (AI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/31/2024, the organization reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.13) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.71% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at C3.ai Inc’s (AI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc (AI)

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) saw its 5-day average volume 17.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.24%.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.14 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.61 in the near term. At $18.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.56. The third support level lies at $12.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.21 billion has total of 134,386K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 389,060 K in contrast with the sum of -288,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 108,720 K and last quarter income was -79,700 K.