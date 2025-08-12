Investors finally get a glimpse of MRC Global Inc (MRC) volume hitting the figure of 0.67 million.

On Monday, MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) was -4.18% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $14.13. A 52-week range for MRC has been $9.23 – $15.59.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 10.92%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 43.94%. With a float of $82.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.01%, operating margin of 3.09%, and the pretax margin is 2.15%.

MRC Global Inc (MRC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MRC Global Inc stocks. The insider ownership of MRC Global Inc is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 15 ’25, was worth 437,581. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 40,000 for $12.47, making the entire transaction worth $498,800. This insider now owns 61,120 shares in total.

MRC Global Inc (MRC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.19) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.94% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.05% during the next five years compared to 10.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MRC Global Inc (MRC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MRC Global Inc (MRC)

The latest stats from [MRC Global Inc, MRC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.09 million was superior to 0.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.14%.

During the past 100 days, MRC Global Inc’s (MRC) raw stochastic average was set at 67.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.57 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.35. The third major resistance level sits at $14.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.13. The third support level lies at $12.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) Key Stats

There are 85,084K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.15 billion. As of now, sales total 3,011 M while income totals 55,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 712,000 K while its last quarter net income were -22,000 K.