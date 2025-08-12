Investors finally get a glimpse of Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) volume hitting the figure of 13.75 million.

On Monday, Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) was -11.95% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.8. A 52-week range for PSTV has been $0.16 – $2.31.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 46.51% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 66.32%. With a float of $60.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.49 million.

In an organization with 21 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -26.35%, operating margin of -638.67%, and the pretax margin is -1159.88%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Plus Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Plus Therapeutics Inc is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 4.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 20,276. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $5,996. This insider now owns 15,188 shares in total.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.53) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 49.58% during the next five years compared to 46.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 20.43 million. That was better than the volume of 19.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.95%.

During the past 100 days, Plus Therapeutics Inc’s (PSTV) raw stochastic average was set at 28.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1218 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1156 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4052, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8741. However, in the short run, Plus Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8233. Second resistance stands at $0.9467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5467. The third support level lies at $0.4233 if the price breaches the second support level.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) Key Stats

There are 60,490K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 42.34 million. As of now, sales total 5,820 K while income totals -12,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,060 K while its last quarter net income were -17,400 K.