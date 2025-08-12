Investors finally get a glimpse of Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) volume hitting the figure of 9.58 million.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) kicked off on Monday, up 2.60% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Over the past 52 weeks, ANY has traded in a range of $0.36-$1.90.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 46.71%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.08%. With a float of $26.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.67%, operating margin of -277.09%, and the pretax margin is -180.28%.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Sphere 3D Corp is 5.11%, while institutional ownership is 10.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13 ’24, was worth 42,350. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $1.21, taking the stock ownership to the 532,187 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 35,000 for $1.21, making the entire transaction worth $42,350.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.19) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sphere 3D Corp’s (ANY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp (ANY)

The latest stats from [Sphere 3D Corp, ANY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.23 million was superior to 0.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.55%.

During the past 100 days, Sphere 3D Corp’s (ANY) raw stochastic average was set at 21.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0459 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0619 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6406, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8117. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5249. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5449. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5649. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4849, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4649. The third support level lies at $0.4449 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.30 million has total of 28,321K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,610 K in contrast with the sum of -9,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,020 K and last quarter income was 1,670 K.