Investors finally get a glimpse of Under Armour Inc (UA) volume hitting the figure of 14.17 million.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) stock price down -4.24% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.19. UA’s price has ranged from $4.62 to $10.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -69.10%. With a float of $121.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $205.42 million.

In an organization with 14400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.47%, operating margin of -2.25%, and the pretax margin is -2.51%.

Under Armour Inc (UA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc is 71.43%, while institutional ownership is 22.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 100,084. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 16,287 shares at a rate of $6.14, taking the stock ownership to the 191,796 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 16,287 for $6.15, making the entire transaction worth $100,084.

Under Armour Inc (UA) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Under Armour Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc (UA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.67 million. That was better than the volume of 3.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.25%.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 14.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.86. However, in the short run, Under Armour Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.30. Second resistance stands at $5.64. The third major resistance level sits at $5.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.58. The third support level lies at $4.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.15 billion, the company has a total of 426,120K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,164 M while annual income is -201,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,181 M while its latest quarter income was -67,460 K.