Investors must take note of Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s (SAN) performance last week, which was 7.50%.

On Monday, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) opened higher 0.11% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.31. Price fluctuations for SAN have ranged from $4.43 to $9.32 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 16.52% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.68% at the time writing. With a float of $14.87 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.87 billion.

In an organization with 206753 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.21%, operating margin of 32.5%, and the pretax margin is 20.34%.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Banco Santander S.A. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 34,610. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08 ’24, when Company’s Chief Risk Officer proposed sale 10,665 for $4.75, making the entire transaction worth $50,659.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.22) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.16% during the next five years compared to 16.52% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.91 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.32%.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s (SAN) raw stochastic average was set at 99.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.49. However, in the short run, Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.38. Second resistance stands at $9.43. The third major resistance level sits at $9.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.15. The third support level lies at $9.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) Key Stats

There are currently 14,885,326K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 138.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 138,447 M according to its annual income of 13,606 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,442 M and its income totaled 3,895 M.