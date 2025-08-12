Investors must take note of Celanese Corp’s (CE) performance last week, which was -1.35%.

On Monday, Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) was -1.31% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $48.05. A 52-week range for CE has been $36.29 – $142.54.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.60%. With a float of $108.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.41 million.

In an organization with 12163 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.65%, operating margin of -6.64%, and the pretax margin is -11.49%.

Celanese Corp (CE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Celanese Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Celanese Corp is 0.48%, while institutional ownership is 104.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 77,174. In this transaction SVP – Acetyls of this company bought 1,479 shares at a rate of $52.18, taking the stock ownership to the 15,468 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 27,872 for $51.06, making the entire transaction worth $1,423,284.

Celanese Corp (CE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 2.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 2.84) by -0.4. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Celanese Corp (CE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.22. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.81, a number that is poised to hit 1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celanese Corp (CE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.41%.

During the past 100 days, Celanese Corp’s (CE) raw stochastic average was set at 40.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.22 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.96. However, in the short run, Celanese Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.94. Second resistance stands at $50.46. The third major resistance level sits at $52.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.30. The third support level lies at $42.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) Key Stats

There are 109,407K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.19 billion. As of now, sales total 10,280 M while income totals -1,522 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,389 M while its last quarter net income were -21,000 K.