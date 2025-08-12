Investors must take note of ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s (CHPT) performance last week, which was 9.46%.

A new trading day began on Monday, with ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) stock price down -3.79% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.07. CHPT’s price has ranged from $8.55 to $40.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -9.74%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.83%. With a float of $23.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.36 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1395 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.77%, operating margin of -58.8%, and the pretax margin is -64.67%.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 31.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23 ’25, was worth 5,231. In this transaction CRO of this company sold 7,858 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 2,519,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23 ’25, when Company’s CCXO sold 35,070 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $23,346. This insider now owns 2,613,290 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -2.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.83% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.77% during the next five years compared to -9.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.16, a number that is poised to hit -2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

The latest stats from [ChargePoint Holdings Inc, CHPT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was inferior to 1.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.49%.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 22.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.88 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.98 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.57. The third major resistance level sits at $11.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.96. The third support level lies at $9.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 248.74 million, the company has a total of 22,910K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 417,080 K while annual income is -277,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 97,640 K while its latest quarter income was -57,120 K.