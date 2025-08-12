Investors must take note of Domo Inc’s (DOMO) performance last week, which was -14.02%.

Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) on Monday, plunged -10.14% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.97. Within the past 52 weeks, DOMO’s price has moved between $6.01 and $16.95.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 14.16% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.03%. With a float of $32.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.94 million.

In an organization with 888 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.47%, operating margin of -16.46%, and the pretax margin is -22.93%.

Domo Inc (DOMO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Domo Inc is 20.45%, while institutional ownership is 64.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20 ’25, was worth 165,897. In this transaction Founder and CEO of this company bought 13,025 shares at a rate of $12.74, taking the stock ownership to the 1,079,972 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 120,000 for $6.44, making the entire transaction worth $772,452. This insider now owns 781,400 shares in total.

Domo Inc (DOMO) Latest Financial update

As on 7/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.28) by 0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.03% per share during the next fiscal year.

Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Domo Inc (DOMO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.44 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domo Inc (DOMO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was better than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.73%.

During the past 100 days, Domo Inc’s (DOMO) raw stochastic average was set at 76.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.79 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.78. However, in the short run, Domo Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.60. Second resistance stands at $16.85. The third major resistance level sits at $17.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.09. The third support level lies at $11.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 577.37 million based on 40,235K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 317,040 K and income totals -81,940 K. The company made 80,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.