Investors must take note of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s (YMM) performance last week, which was 2.46%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) kicked off on Monday, down -0.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.32. Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has traded in a range of $6.85-$13.85.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.03%. With a float of $889.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $939.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7185 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 69.47%, operating margin of 28.84%, and the pretax margin is 36.1%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is 5.31%, while institutional ownership is 66.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31 ’25, was worth 15,480,000. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 1,059,947 for $12.61, making the entire transaction worth $13,364,024.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/30/2024, the organization reported 0.91 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.91) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.03% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s (YMM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) saw its 5-day average volume 10.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 8.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.72%.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 41.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.46 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.41 in the near term. At $11.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.99. The third support level lies at $10.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.58 billion has total of 1,045,894K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,540 M in contrast with the sum of 420,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 372,060 K and last quarter income was 174,810 K.