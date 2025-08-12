Investors must take note of Jetblue Airways Corp’s (JBLU) performance last week, which was -1.61%.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) on Monday, plunged -1.39% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.33. Within the past 52 weeks, JBLU’s price has moved between $3.34 and $8.31.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -138.86%. With a float of $291.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $364.00 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.37%, operating margin of -2.08%, and the pretax margin is -5.76%.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jetblue Airways Corp is 19.96%, while institutional ownership is 75.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18 ’25, was worth 112,500. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $7.50, taking the stock ownership to the 41,833 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,000 for $7.50, making the entire transaction worth $112,500.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.21) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Trading Performance Indicators

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.84 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU)

The latest stats from [Jetblue Airways Corp, JBLU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.39 million was inferior to 24.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.24%.

During the past 100 days, Jetblue Airways Corp’s (JBLU) raw stochastic average was set at 37.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.41. The third major resistance level sits at $4.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.15. The third support level lies at $4.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.55 billion based on 363,664K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,279 M and income totals -795,000 K. The company made 2,356 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -74,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.