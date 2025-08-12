Investors must take note of O-I Glass Inc’s (OI) performance last week, which was 0.08%.

A new trading day began on Monday, with O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) stock price down -3.50% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $13.42. OI’s price has ranged from $9.23 to $16.04 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 23.26% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.40%. With a float of $150.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.07 million.

In an organization with 21000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15.46%, operating margin of 7.65%, and the pretax margin is -2.41%.

O-I Glass Inc (OI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of O-I Glass Inc is 2.45%, while institutional ownership is 99.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 29,879. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 2,289 shares at a rate of $13.05, taking the stock ownership to the 459,395 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary bought 3,828 for $13.05, making the entire transaction worth $49,952. This insider now owns 184,447 shares in total.

O-I Glass Inc (OI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.15% during the next five years compared to 23.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are O-I Glass Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 249.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of O-I Glass Inc (OI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.52%.

During the past 100 days, O-I Glass Inc’s (OI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.57 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.37. However, in the short run, O-I Glass Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.29. Second resistance stands at $13.63. The third major resistance level sits at $13.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.49. The third support level lies at $12.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.00 billion, the company has a total of 154,073K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,531 M while annual income is -106,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,706 M while its latest quarter income was -5,000 K.