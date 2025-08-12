Investors must take note of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (RXRX) performance last week, which was -8.79%.

On Monday, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) opened lower -1.31% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.36. Price fluctuations for RXRX have ranged from $3.79 to $12.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -35.28% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.54% at the time writing. With a float of $332.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $425.48 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.76%, operating margin of -1008.24%, and the pretax margin is -1007.3%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is 23.50%, while institutional ownership is 56.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 3,262,380. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 138,574 for $6.04, making the entire transaction worth $836,987. This insider now owns 1,117,450 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.33) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.54% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.93% during the next five years compared to -35.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) saw its 5-day average volume 19.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 25.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.75%.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 44.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.49 in the near term. At $5.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.00. The third support level lies at $4.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

There are currently 406,495K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 58,840 K according to its annual income of -463,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,220 K and its income totaled -171,900 K.