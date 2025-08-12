Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.66 million

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) kicked off on Monday, down -0.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $29.95. Over the past 52 weeks, INVH has traded in a range of $29.37-$37.80.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 30.02%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.69%. With a float of $610.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $613.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1750 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.94%, operating margin of 27.92%, and the pretax margin is 20.44%.

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Invitation Homes Inc is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 102.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 4,970,002. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 148,749 shares at a rate of $33.41, taking the stock ownership to the 642,973 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’25, when Company’s CEO, Director proposed sale 148,749 for $33.73, making the entire transaction worth $5,017,304.

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.15) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.69% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.95% during the next five years compared to 30.02% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Invitation Homes Inc’s (INVH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Looking closely at Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH), its last 5-days average volume was 3.55 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.25%.

During the past 100 days, Invitation Homes Inc’s (INVH) raw stochastic average was set at 8.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.61 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.83. However, in the short run, Invitation Homes Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.06. Second resistance stands at $30.22. The third major resistance level sits at $30.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.50.

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.33 billion has total of 613,008K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,619 M in contrast with the sum of 453,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 681,400 K and last quarter income was 140,890 K.