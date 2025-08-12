Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) On Monday, started off the session at the price of On Monday, remained unchanged from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.86. Within the past 52 weeks, ITUB’s price has moved between $4.37 and $6.95.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 1.98% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.30%. With a float of $5.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.33 billion.

In an organization with 96705 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.7%, operating margin of 14.24%, and the pretax margin is 14.24%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is 0.59%, while institutional ownership is 18.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 692,440.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.18) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.63% during the next five years compared to 1.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 33.83 million. That was better than the volume of 28.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.22%.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 95.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.14 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.71. However, in the short run, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.90. Second resistance stands at $6.94. The third major resistance level sits at $7.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.70.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.56 billion based on 10,780,953K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 56,179 M and income totals 7,617 M. The company made 15,010 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,794 M in sales during its previous quarter.