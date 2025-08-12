JFrog Ltd (FROG) is expecting 8.10% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) kicked off on Monday, down -3.35% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $43.62. Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has traded in a range of $24.13-$46.64.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -60.26%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.58%. With a float of $96.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 75.53%, operating margin of -21.96%, and the pretax margin is -17.0%.

JFrog Ltd (FROG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of JFrog Ltd is 15.53%, while institutional ownership is 70.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 1,318,812. In this transaction CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $43.96, taking the stock ownership to the 6,271,086 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER sold 20,000 for $39.26, making the entire transaction worth $785,260. This insider now owns 6,301,086 shares in total.

JFrog Ltd (FROG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.11) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.58% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.23% during the next five years compared to -60.26% drop over the previous five years of trading.

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at JFrog Ltd’s (FROG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Looking closely at JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG), its last 5-days average volume was 2.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.30%.

During the past 100 days, JFrog Ltd’s (FROG) raw stochastic average was set at 77.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.33 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.79. However, in the short run, JFrog Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.24. Second resistance stands at $46.32. The third major resistance level sits at $47.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.98.

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.92 billion has total of 114,571K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 428,490 K in contrast with the sum of -69,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 122,410 K and last quarter income was -18,500 K.