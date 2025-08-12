Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) soared 2.58 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Monday, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) opened higher 2.58% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $16.64. Price fluctuations for JOBY have ranged from $4.70 to $20.95 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 5.69%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.02% at the time writing. With a float of $430.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $850.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2029 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9900.0%, operating margin of -650732.65%, and the pretax margin is -813271.43%.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc is 49.69%, while institutional ownership is 30.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 2,992,116. In this transaction President of Operations of this company sold 173,456 shares at a rate of $17.25, taking the stock ownership to the 211,397 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 173,456 for $17.25, making the entire transaction worth $2,992,116.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.19) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.12% during the next five years compared to 5.69% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 146116.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)

The latest stats from [Joby Aviation Inc, JOBY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 34.98 million was superior to 20.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.36%.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 75.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.98. The third major resistance level sits at $18.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.61.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

There are currently 791,798K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 140 K according to its annual income of -608,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 60 K and its income totaled -246,280 K.