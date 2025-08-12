Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.72 million

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) on Monday, plunged -3.36% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $37.81. Within the past 52 weeks, KRC’s price has moved between $27.07 and $43.78.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.02% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -28.10%. With a float of $117.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.29 million.

The firm has a total of 229 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.79%, operating margin of 15.03%, and the pretax margin is 9.49%.

Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kilroy Realty Corp is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 118.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 114,135. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 997 for $38.26, making the entire transaction worth $38,145.

Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.35) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -25.29% during the next five years compared to -1.02% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kilroy Realty Corp, KRC], we can find that recorded value of 1.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.65%.

During the past 100 days, Kilroy Realty Corp’s (KRC) raw stochastic average was set at 79.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.11 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.03 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.55. The third major resistance level sits at $39.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.50.

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.36 billion based on 118,294K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,136 M and income totals 210,970 K. The company made 289,890 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 68,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.