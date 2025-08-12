Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) posted a 14.20% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Monday, with Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) stock price up 5.59% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.58. LRMR’s price has ranged from $1.61 to $9.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 50.78%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -43.50%. With a float of $34.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 65 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.2%, operating margin of -43711.2%, and the pretax margin is -39514.94%.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Larimar Therapeutics Inc is 57.75%, while institutional ownership is 48.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 31 ’25, was worth 30,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,375,000 shares at a rate of $3.20, taking the stock ownership to the 9,538,945 shares.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.92% during the next five years compared to 50.78% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR)

Looking closely at Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.45%.

During the past 100 days, Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s (LRMR) raw stochastic average was set at 82.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.75. However, in the short run, Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.88. Second resistance stands at $3.97. The third major resistance level sits at $4.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.32.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 312.90 million, the company has a total of 82,778K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -80,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -29,280 K.