Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) is expecting 33.25% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) on Monday, soared 0.74% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $52.63. Within the past 52 weeks, LVS’s price has moved between $30.18 and $56.60.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -10.93% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.06%. With a float of $315.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $687.00 million.

The firm has a total of 40300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.11%, operating margin of 21.55%, and the pretax margin is 16.74%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Las Vegas Sands Corp is 54.08%, while institutional ownership is 46.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 526,300. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $52.63, taking the stock ownership to the 207,828 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 10,000 for $52.20, making the entire transaction worth $522,000.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.53) by -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.92% during the next five years compared to -10.93% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.21 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Las Vegas Sands Corp, LVS], we can find that recorded value of 3.04 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.51%.

During the past 100 days, Las Vegas Sands Corp’s (LVS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.19 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $53.67. The third major resistance level sits at $54.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.62.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.40 billion based on 686,454K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,298 M and income totals 1,446 M. The company made 3,175 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 461,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.