Last month’s performance of -1.41% for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) is certainly impressive

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) kicked off on Monday, down -3.88% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Over the past 52 weeks, PCSA has traded in a range of $0.15-$1.67.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 22.65% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.52%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.53%, operating margin of -103.92%, and the pretax margin is -103.31%.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc is 13.24%, while institutional ownership is 0.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27 ’25, was worth 9,889. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,400 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 12,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 87,200 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $69,542. This insider now owns 87,200 shares in total.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -1.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -1) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.13% during the next five years compared to 22.65% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (PCSA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) saw its 5-day average volume 11.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 9.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.03%.

During the past 100 days, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (PCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0203 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0490 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2478, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5594. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2291 in the near term. At $0.2351, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2397. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2185, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2139. The third support level lies at $0.2079 if the price breaches the second support level.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.23 million has total of 11,884K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -11,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -3,930 K.