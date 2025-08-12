Last month’s performance of -1.67% for Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Monday, with Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) stock price down -2.79% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.49. ROIV’s price has ranged from $8.73 to $13.06 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -99.51%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -401.06%. With a float of $401.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $682.23 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 750 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 92.05%, operating margin of -1340.3%, and the pretax margin is -776.7%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Roivant Sciences Ltd is 40.97%, while institutional ownership is 66.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 1,152,000. In this transaction President & Immunovant CEO of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.52, taking the stock ownership to the 1,462,223 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 100,000 for $11.52, making the entire transaction worth $1,151,942.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -401.06% per share during the next fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Roivant Sciences Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 40.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 326.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV)

The latest stats from [Roivant Sciences Ltd, ROIV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.0 million was inferior to 5.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.42%.

During the past 100 days, Roivant Sciences Ltd’s (ROIV) raw stochastic average was set at 79.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.69. The third major resistance level sits at $11.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.64. The third support level lies at $10.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.59 billion, the company has a total of 679,806K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,050 K while annual income is -171,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,020 K while its latest quarter income was 169,380 K.