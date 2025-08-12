Last month’s performance of 13.16% for Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) is certainly impressive

On Monday, Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) was 11.14% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $114.5. A 52-week range for TMDX has been $55.00 – $177.37.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 131.33%. With a float of $32.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.04 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 728 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.79%, operating margin of 14.41%, and the pretax margin is 13.95%.

Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Transmedics Group Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Transmedics Group Inc is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 117.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 996,912. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 8,400 shares at a rate of $118.68, taking the stock ownership to the 477,759 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s President & CEO bought 8,475 for $116.25, making the entire transaction worth $985,209. This insider now owns 486,234 shares in total.

Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.32) by -0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 250.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX)

The latest stats from [Transmedics Group Inc, TMDX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.2 million was inferior to 1.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.06%.

During the past 100 days, Transmedics Group Inc’s (TMDX) raw stochastic average was set at 78.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.36 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $131.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $136.65. The third major resistance level sits at $140.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.30. The third support level lies at $115.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) Key Stats

There are 34,090K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.34 billion. As of now, sales total 441,540 K while income totals 35,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 157,370 K while its last quarter net income were 34,910 K.