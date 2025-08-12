Last month’s performance of -14.29% for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) is certainly impressive

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) on Monday, plunged -6.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. Within the past 52 weeks, PACB’s price has moved between $0.85 and $2.72.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -23.55% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -53.35%. With a float of $264.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $300.35 million.

In an organization with 575 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.38%, operating margin of -422.08%, and the pretax margin is -337.14%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is 11.97%, while institutional ownership is 65.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 5,200. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 5,195 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 269,259 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 12,497 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $17,583. This insider now owns 2,225,357 shares in total.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.21) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.08% during the next five years compared to -23.55% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.02 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.25 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.01%.

During the past 100 days, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s (PACB) raw stochastic average was set at 45.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1344 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1054 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3398, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5185. However, in the short run, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3478. Second resistance stands at $1.4356. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4945. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2011, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1422. The third support level lies at $1.0544 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 378.47 million based on 300,085K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 154,010 K and income totals -309,850 K. The company made 37,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -426,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.