Last month’s performance of 17.68% for Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Monday, with Yalla Group Limited ADR (NYSE: YALA) stock price down -3.96% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.08. YALA’s price has ranged from $3.72 to $9.29 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 27.89% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.43%. With a float of $131.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.34 million.

In an organization with 815 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.91%, operating margin of 35.77%, and the pretax margin is 43.9%.

Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 5,059,200. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 150,000 for $7.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,116,000.

Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.43% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yalla Group Limited ADR (NYSE: YALA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yalla Group Limited ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77 and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.53 million. That was better than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.65%.

During the past 100 days, Yalla Group Limited ADR’s (YALA) raw stochastic average was set at 87.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.56. However, in the short run, Yalla Group Limited ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.05. Second resistance stands at $9.39. The third major resistance level sits at $9.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.15. The third support level lies at $7.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Yalla Group Limited ADR (NYSE: YALA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.16 billion, the company has a total of 158,070K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 339,680 K while annual income is 135,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 83,880 K while its latest quarter income was 37,090 K.