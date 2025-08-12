Last month’s performance of 2.36% for Conmed Corp (CNMD) is certainly impressive

Conmed Corp (NYSE: CNMD) on Monday, plunged -4.01% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $54.67. Within the past 52 weeks, CNMD’s price has moved between $46.00 and $78.19.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 34.38% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.34%. With a float of $30.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.12%, operating margin of 12.97%, and the pretax margin is 10.37%.

Conmed Corp (CNMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Conmed Corp is 2.56%, while institutional ownership is 111.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 31,365. In this transaction Executive Vice President & CFO of this company sold 598 shares at a rate of $52.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 598 for $52.45, making the entire transaction worth $31,365.

Conmed Corp (CNMD) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.34% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.59% during the next five years compared to 34.38% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Conmed Corp (NYSE: CNMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Conmed Corp (CNMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Conmed Corp (CNMD)

Conmed Corp (NYSE: CNMD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.52%.

During the past 100 days, Conmed Corp’s (CNMD) raw stochastic average was set at 42.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.08 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.04 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $54.42 in the near term. At $56.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $57.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.39. The third support level lies at $48.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Conmed Corp (NYSE: CNMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.62 billion based on 30,955K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,307 M and income totals 132,420 K. The company made 342,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 21,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.