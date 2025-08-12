Last month’s performance of 3.43% for Guess Inc (GES) is certainly impressive

Guess Inc (NYSE: GES) kicked off on Monday, down -4.19% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.85. Over the past 52 weeks, GES has traded in a range of $8.48-$22.87.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -10.34% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.96%. With a float of $29.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.01 million.

In an organization with 13000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.98%, operating margin of 5.26%, and the pretax margin is 1.03%.

Guess Inc (GES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Guess Inc is 42.86%, while institutional ownership is 61.07%.

Guess Inc (GES) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/31/2024, the organization reported 0.42 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.43) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.96% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.09% during the next five years compared to -10.34% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Guess Inc (NYSE: GES) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Guess Inc’s (GES) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guess Inc (GES)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.54%.

During the past 100 days, Guess Inc’s (GES) raw stochastic average was set at 88.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.51 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.59 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.99. However, in the short run, Guess Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.77. Second resistance stands at $14.26. The third major resistance level sits at $14.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.46. The third support level lies at $11.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Guess Inc (NYSE: GES) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 690.26 million has total of 52,017K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,995 M in contrast with the sum of 60,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 647,800 K and last quarter income was -32,930 K.