Last month’s performance of -5.69% for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is certainly impressive

On Monday, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) opened lower -0.89% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $41.64. Price fluctuations for FITB have ranged from $32.25 to $49.07 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.26% at the time writing. With a float of $658.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $667.71 million.

In an organization with 18616 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.03%, operating margin of 22.98%, and the pretax margin is 22.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fifth Third Bancorp is 0.58%, while institutional ownership is 85.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 08 ’25, was worth 217,600. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28 ’25, when Company’s retired board member proposed sale 9,900 for $35.59, making the entire transaction worth $352,338.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.83) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.62% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.37%.

During the past 100 days, Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) raw stochastic average was set at 74.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.69 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.92 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.57. However, in the short run, Fifth Third Bancorp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.69. Second resistance stands at $42.11. The third major resistance level sits at $42.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.73. The third support level lies at $40.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Key Stats

There are currently 661,887K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,275 M according to its annual income of 2,314 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,234 M and its income totaled 628,000 K.