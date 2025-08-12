Last month’s performance of -7.09% for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) is certainly impressive

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) on Monday, plunged -0.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.51. Within the past 52 weeks, ERIC’s price has moved between $6.64 and $8.99.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -61.52%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 62029.01%. With a float of $3.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.07 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 94236 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.4%, operating margin of 11.24%, and the pretax margin is 10.22%.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 12.93%.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.07) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62029.01% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.86 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC)

The latest stats from [Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR, ERIC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.76 million was inferior to 21.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.05%.

During the past 100 days, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s (ERIC) raw stochastic average was set at 35.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.09 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.56. The third major resistance level sits at $7.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.42. The third support level lies at $7.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.94 billion based on 3,348,252K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,449 M and income totals 1,890 K. The company made 5,810 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 472,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.