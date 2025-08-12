Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) to new highs

On Monday, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) opened lower -6.40% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $17.5. Price fluctuations for SPRY have ranged from $9.67 to $18.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1892.23% at the time writing. With a float of $57.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 160 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.87%, operating margin of -27.87%, and the pretax margin is -15.82%.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is 41.25%, while institutional ownership is 53.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 254,860. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $16.99, taking the stock ownership to the 10,315 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 740,149 for $18.46, making the entire transaction worth $13,663,151. This insider now owns 4,887,254 shares in total.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/30/2024, the company posted -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.12) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1892.23% per share during the next fiscal year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY)

Looking closely at ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.83%.

During the past 100 days, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SPRY) raw stochastic average was set at 66.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.71 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.00. However, in the short run, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.31. Second resistance stands at $18.24. The third major resistance level sits at $18.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.03.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Key Stats

There are currently 98,214K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 89,150 K according to its annual income of 8,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,970 K and its income totaled -33,940 K.