Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing AvePoint Inc (AVPT) to new highs

On Monday, AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT) opened higher 2.72% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $14.33. Price fluctuations for AVPT have ranged from $9.71 to $20.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 340.62% at the time writing. With a float of $119.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2934 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.93%, operating margin of 6.13%, and the pretax margin is -1.01%.

AvePoint Inc (AVPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AvePoint Inc is 43.77%, while institutional ownership is 44.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 655,900. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $18.74, taking the stock ownership to the 1,190,443 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 35,000 for $18.71, making the entire transaction worth $654,941.

AvePoint Inc (AVPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.05) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 340.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AvePoint Inc (AVPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AvePoint Inc (AVPT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.36 million, its volume of 2.79 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.18%.

During the past 100 days, AvePoint Inc’s (AVPT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.78 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.24 in the near term. At $15.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.09.

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT) Key Stats

There are currently 203,233K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 330,480 K according to its annual income of -29,090 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 102,020 K and its income totaled 2,700 K.