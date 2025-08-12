Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing BlackBerry Ltd (BB) to new highs

A new trading day began on Monday, with BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) stock price down -0.83% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.61. BB’s price has ranged from $2.14 to $6.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.28% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 363.26%. With a float of $593.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $594.53 million.

The firm has a total of 1820 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 72.65%, operating margin of -1.12%, and the pretax margin is -0.11%.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Ltd is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 45.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 24,339. In this transaction President of IoT of this company sold 5,634 shares at a rate of $4.32, taking the stock ownership to the 284,963 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 02 ’25, when Company’s Sr VP & Chief People Officer sold 2,506 for $4.32, making the entire transaction worth $10,826. This insider now owns 46,038 shares in total.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 363.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BlackBerry Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 211.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BlackBerry Ltd, BB], we can find that recorded value of 8.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 18.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.28%.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Ltd’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 30.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.12 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.73. The third major resistance level sits at $3.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.42.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.13 billion, the company has a total of 594,845K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 534,900 K while annual income is -79,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 121,700 K while its latest quarter income was 1,900 K.