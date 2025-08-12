Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Nyxoah SA (NYXH) to new highs

Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ: NYXH) on Monday, plunged -5.39% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.42. Within the past 52 weeks, NYXH’s price has moved between $5.55 and $11.87.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -34.68%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.39%. With a float of $17.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.43 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.54%, operating margin of -1540.72%, and the pretax margin is -1532.91%.

Nyxoah SA (NYXH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nyxoah SA is 54.39%, while institutional ownership is 20.71%.

Nyxoah SA (NYXH) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.41) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.39% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.64% during the next five years compared to -34.68% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ: NYXH) Trading Performance Indicators

Nyxoah SA (NYXH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.35 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 56.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nyxoah SA (NYXH)

Looking closely at Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ: NYXH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.15%.

During the past 100 days, Nyxoah SA’s (NYXH) raw stochastic average was set at 23.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.45 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.38. However, in the short run, Nyxoah SA’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.10. Second resistance stands at $9.18. The third major resistance level sits at $9.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.76.

Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ: NYXH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 262.76 million based on 34,060K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,890 K and income totals -64,100 K. The company made 1,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.