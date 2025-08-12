Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Starbucks Corp (SBUX) to new highs

On Monday, Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) was -0.41% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $92.12. A 52-week range for SBUX has been $74.75 – $117.46.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 2.53%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -33.35%. With a float of $1.13 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 361000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.68%, operating margin of 10.81%, and the pretax margin is 9.64%.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Starbucks Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Starbucks Corp is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 81.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29 ’24, was worth 1,936,370. In this transaction evp, chief partner officer of this company sold 19,102 shares at a rate of $101.37, taking the stock ownership to the 46,115 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 19,102 for $101.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,936,370.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.89) by -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.84% during the next five years compared to 2.53% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Starbucks Corp (SBUX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 10.62 million, its volume of 8.46 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.80%.

During the past 100 days, Starbucks Corp’s (SBUX) raw stochastic average was set at 66.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.83 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $92.62 in the near term. At $93.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $94.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $88.72.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) Key Stats

There are 1,136,700K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 104.28 billion. As of now, sales total 36,176 M while income totals 3,761 M. Its latest quarter income was 9,456 M while its last quarter net income were 558,300 K.