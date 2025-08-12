Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINC) on Monday, plunged -15.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $23.75. Within the past 52 weeks, LINC’s price has moved between $11.29 and $24.99.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 32.54% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.80%. With a float of $29.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2475 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.06%, operating margin of 4.93%, and the pretax margin is 4.51%.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lincoln Educational Services Corp is 7.79%, while institutional ownership is 73.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 142,166. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 6,200 shares at a rate of $22.93, taking the stock ownership to the 170,209 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 04 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,200 for $23.18, making the entire transaction worth $143,716.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.14) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINC) Trading Performance Indicators

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.85 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.71%.

During the past 100 days, Lincoln Educational Services Corp’s (LINC) raw stochastic average was set at 48.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.94 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.05 in the near term. At $27.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.95.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 637.23 million based on 31,593K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 440,060 K and income totals 9,890 K. The company made 117,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.