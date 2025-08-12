Lyft Inc (LYFT) volume exceeds 19.43 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) on Monday, soared 0.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.41. Within the past 52 weeks, LYFT’s price has moved between $9.53 and $19.07.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.45%. With a float of $381.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $402.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2934 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.3%, operating margin of -0.9%, and the pretax margin is 1.6%.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lyft Inc is 9.38%, while institutional ownership is 83.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 28 ’25, was worth 25,797. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,572 shares at a rate of $16.41, taking the stock ownership to the 20,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 29 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 6,538 for $15.29, making the entire transaction worth $99,995. This insider now owns 11,791,340 shares in total.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.03) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.45% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Lyft Inc (LYFT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lyft Inc (LYFT)

The latest stats from [Lyft Inc, LYFT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 32.12 million was superior to 18.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.01%.

During the past 100 days, Lyft Inc’s (LYFT) raw stochastic average was set at 48.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.52 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.94. The third major resistance level sits at $14.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.68.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.47 billion based on 418,009K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,786 M and income totals 22,780 K. The company made 1,588 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 40,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.