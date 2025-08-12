MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -40.54% last month.

MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) on Monday, plunged -4.35% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.38. Within the past 52 weeks, MXCT’s price has moved between $1.36 and $5.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -11.37%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.25%. With a float of $97.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 114 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 76.77%, operating margin of -146.67%, and the pretax margin is -125.22%.

MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MaxCyte Inc is 8.14%, while institutional ownership is 70.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 25 ’25, was worth 22,378. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18 ’25, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 1,211 for $3.18, making the entire transaction worth $3,850. This insider now owns 59,439 shares in total.

MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.12) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.52% during the next five years compared to -11.37% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) Trading Performance Indicators

MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.71 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)

The latest stats from [MaxCyte Inc, MXCT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.31 million was superior to 0.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.28%.

During the past 100 days, MaxCyte Inc’s (MXCT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1240 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1466 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1444, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1630. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2267. The third support level lies at $1.1533 if the price breaches the second support level.

MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 140.72 million based on 106,607K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 38,630 K and income totals -41,060 K. The company made 10,390 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.