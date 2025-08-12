Mercer International Inc (MERC) kicked off at the price of $2.65: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC) kicked off on Monday, down -10.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. Over the past 52 weeks, MERC has traded in a range of $2.83-$8.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -54.02%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -120.28%. With a float of $37.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3580 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 6.29%, operating margin of 0.39%, and the pretax margin is -5.49%.

Mercer International Inc (MERC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Paper & Paper Products Industry. The insider ownership of Mercer International Inc is 44.27%, while institutional ownership is 50.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 5,957. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $2.98, taking the stock ownership to the 12,065 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $2.99, making the entire transaction worth $5,980. This insider now owns 10,065 shares in total.

Mercer International Inc (MERC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.08) by -0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.28% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mercer International Inc’s (MERC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mercer International Inc (MERC)

Looking closely at Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.30%.

During the past 100 days, Mercer International Inc’s (MERC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.32 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.39. However, in the short run, Mercer International Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.81. Second resistance stands at $2.98. The third major resistance level sits at $3.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.32.

Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 177.50 million has total of 66,983K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,043 M in contrast with the sum of -85,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 453,520 K and last quarter income was -86,070 K.