Meta Platforms Inc (META) posted a -1.35% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) kicked off on Monday, down -0.45% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $769.3. Over the past 52 weeks, META has traded in a range of $479.80-$784.75.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 29.99%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.92%. With a float of $2.16 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.17 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 74067 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 81.95%, operating margin of 44.02%, and the pretax margin is 44.9%.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Platforms Inc is 13.88%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 12,161,292. In this transaction COB and CEO of this company sold 15,847 shares at a rate of $767.42, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s COB and CEO sold 15,847 for $765.11, making the entire transaction worth $12,124,636. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 6.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 5.29) by 0.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.92% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.82% during the next five years compared to 29.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Meta Platforms Inc’s (META) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 27.61, a number that is poised to hit 6.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 29.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Looking closely at Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META), its last 5-days average volume was 9.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 15.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.60%.

During the past 100 days, Meta Platforms Inc’s (META) raw stochastic average was set at 93.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.94 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $714.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $634.74. However, in the short run, Meta Platforms Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $771.33. Second resistance stands at $776.79. The third major resistance level sits at $780.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $762.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $759.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $753.75.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1923.84 billion has total of 2,514,327K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 164,501 M in contrast with the sum of 62,360 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 47,516 M and last quarter income was 18,337 M.