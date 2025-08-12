Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) kicked off at the price of $60.95: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) on Monday, plunged -1.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $61.87. Within the past 52 weeks, MCHP’s price has moved between $34.12 and $82.87.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.50%. With a float of $528.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $539.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.48%, operating margin of 2.58%, and the pretax margin is -3.27%.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Microchip Technology, Inc is 2.13%, while institutional ownership is 98.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 30,029. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s SENIOR VP AND CFO sold 2,015 for $55.78, making the entire transaction worth $112,397. This insider now owns 34,313 shares in total.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.43) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) Trading Performance Indicators

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.33 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP)

Looking closely at Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP), its last 5-days average volume was 12.06 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 10.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.99%.

During the past 100 days, Microchip Technology, Inc’s (MCHP) raw stochastic average was set at 62.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.22. However, in the short run, Microchip Technology, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.28. Second resistance stands at $63.61. The third major resistance level sits at $64.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $58.18.

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.89 billion based on 539,680K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,402 M and income totals -500 K. The company made 1,076 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.