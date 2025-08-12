Micron Technology Inc (MU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 25,111 M

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) kicked off on Monday, up 4.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $118.89. Over the past 52 weeks, MU has traded in a range of $61.54-$129.85.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -33.89% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 513.12%. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

In an organization with 48000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.13%, operating margin of 22.59%, and the pretax margin is 22.29%.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 79.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 3,716,823. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 34,000 shares at a rate of $109.32, taking the stock ownership to the 264,036 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 59,500 for $113.23, making the entire transaction worth $6,737,185.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 8/31/2024, the organization reported 1.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.11) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 513.12% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 124.10% during the next five years compared to -33.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Micron Technology Inc’s (MU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 73.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.54, a number that is poised to hit 2.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 22.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 23.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.56%.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 91.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.48 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.18. However, in the short run, Micron Technology Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $126.78. Second resistance stands at $129.85. The third major resistance level sits at $132.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $118.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $115.52.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 138.46 billion has total of 1,119,125K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,111 M in contrast with the sum of 778,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,301 M and last quarter income was 1,885 M.