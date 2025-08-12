Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) plunged -0.05 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Monday, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) was -0.05% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $522.04. A 52-week range for MSFT has been $344.79 – $555.45.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 18.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.60%. With a float of $7.32 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.43 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 228000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.82%, operating margin of 45.62%, and the pretax margin is 43.88%.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Microsoft Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Microsoft Corporation is 1.47%, while institutional ownership is 73.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 2,570,142. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Marketing Officer sold 3,000 for $463.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,389,000. This insider now owns 43,930 shares in total.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 3.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 3.11) by 0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.76% during the next five years compared to 18.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.64, a number that is poised to hit 3.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

The latest stats from [Microsoft Corporation, MSFT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 18.47 million was inferior to 22.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.33%.

During the past 100 days, Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT) raw stochastic average was set at 84.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 8.05 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $496.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $436.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $526.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $530.90. The third major resistance level sits at $534.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $518.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $515.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $510.59.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Key Stats

There are 7,433,167K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3878.40 billion. As of now, sales total 281,724 M while income totals 101,832 M. Its latest quarter income was 76,441 M while its last quarter net income were 27,233 M.