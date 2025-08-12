Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) soared 9.84 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Monday, with Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) stock price up 9.84% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $59.97. MIRM’s price has ranged from $36.86 to $61.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 4.14% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 64.17%. With a float of $40.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 322 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 79.02%, operating margin of -13.3%, and the pretax margin is -13.37%.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc is 19.18%, while institutional ownership is 94.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 2,480,000. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s SVP, GLOBAL CONTROLLER sold 10,000 for $58.00, making the entire transaction worth $580,000. This insider now owns 2,426 shares in total.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.17% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 383.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.16 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.05%.

During the past 100 days, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (MIRM) raw stochastic average was set at 98.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.49 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.87 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.69 in the near term. At $71.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $76.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.85.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.31 billion, the company has a total of 50,238K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 336,890 K while annual income is -87,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 127,790 K while its latest quarter income was -5,860 K.