MNDY (Monday.Com Ltd) dropped -29.80 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) kicked off on Monday, down -29.80% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $248.04. Over the past 52 weeks, MNDY has traded in a range of $202.01-$342.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.90%. With a float of $40.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2508 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 89.49%, operating margin of -0.6%, and the pretax margin is 5.21%.

Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Monday.Com Ltd is 21.15%, while institutional ownership is 76.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 08 ’25, was worth 1,911,882. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,191 for $307.96, making the entire transaction worth $366,780.

Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.85 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.63) by 0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Monday.Com Ltd’s (MNDY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)

Looking closely at Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.73%.

During the past 100 days, Monday.Com Ltd’s (MNDY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.87 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 12.08 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $287.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $273.57. However, in the short run, Monday.Com Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $184.59. Second resistance stands at $195.06. The third major resistance level sits at $200.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $168.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $162.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $152.27.

Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.84 billion has total of 50,773K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 972,000 K in contrast with the sum of 32,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 282,250 K and last quarter income was 27,430 K.