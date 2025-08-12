Myomo Inc (MYO) 20 Days SMA touches -11.00%: The odds favor the bear

On Monday, Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) opened lower -3.83% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.83. Price fluctuations for MYO have ranged from $1.78 to $7.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 62.04% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.75% at the time writing. With a float of $33.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.44 million.

The firm has a total of 185 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 71.18%, operating margin of -15.11%, and the pretax margin is -13.96%.

Myomo Inc (MYO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Myomo Inc is 8.13%, while institutional ownership is 55.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 51,656. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 28 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 13,054 for $2.19, making the entire transaction worth $28,588.

Myomo Inc (MYO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.04) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Myomo Inc (MYO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.38. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Myomo Inc (MYO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Myomo Inc, MYO], we can find that recorded value of 0.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.22%.

During the past 100 days, Myomo Inc’s (MYO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1146 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.2009 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2934, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3924. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8433. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9267. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5867. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5033.

Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) Key Stats

There are currently 35,979K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 63.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,550 K according to its annual income of -6,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,830 K and its income totaled -3,470 K.