Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 117,500 K

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) kicked off on Monday, up 2.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $68.78. Over the past 52 weeks, NBIS has traded in a range of $14.09-$71.49.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -3.41%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.68%. With a float of $188.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.01 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1371 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.76%, operating margin of -302.55%, and the pretax margin is -207.59%.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Nebius Group N.V is 20.70%, while institutional ownership is 34.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 4,015,995. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 9,905 for $28.98, making the entire transaction worth $287,068.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.68% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nebius Group N.V’s (NBIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.59. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 69.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nebius Group N.V (NBIS)

The latest stats from [Nebius Group N.V, NBIS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 20.48 million was superior to 12.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.94%.

During the past 100 days, Nebius Group N.V’s (NBIS) raw stochastic average was set at 90.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.45 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.80 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $74.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.59. The third major resistance level sits at $81.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.81.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.74 billion has total of 235,754K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 117,500 K in contrast with the sum of -641,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 105,100 K and last quarter income was 584,400 K.