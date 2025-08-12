NextNav Inc (NN) posted a -6.48% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) kicked off on Monday, up 5.02% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.75. Over the past 52 weeks, NN has traded in a range of $6.47-$18.54.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 40.78%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -19.05%. With a float of $78.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 96 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -54.34%, operating margin of -1004.33%, and the pretax margin is -2676.02%.

NextNav Inc (NN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of NextNav Inc is 41.19%, while institutional ownership is 43.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 9,460. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,252 for $13.75, making the entire transaction worth $17,215.

NextNav Inc (NN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.15) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.05% per share during the next fiscal year.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NextNav Inc’s (NN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 307.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextNav Inc (NN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.34 million, its volume of 1.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.83%.

During the past 100 days, NextNav Inc’s (NN) raw stochastic average was set at 62.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.70 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.83 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.74 in the near term. At $15.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.08.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.92 billion has total of 133,131K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,670 K in contrast with the sum of -101,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,200 K and last quarter income was -63,200 K.