No matter how cynical the overall market is AAON Inc (AAON) performance over the last week is recorded -12.16%

A new trading day began on Monday, with AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) stock price down -10.49% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $80.52. AAON’s price has ranged from $68.98 to $144.07 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 24.26% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -15.59%. With a float of $67.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.51 million.

In an organization with 4812 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.04%, operating margin of 15.65%, and the pretax margin is 15.25%.

AAON Inc (AAON) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of AAON Inc is 17.38%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 2,225,563. In this transaction Executive Director of this company sold 21,302 shares at a rate of $104.48, taking the stock ownership to the 8,754 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Executive Director sold 3,975 for $105.75, making the entire transaction worth $420,356. This insider now owns 8,754 shares in total.

AAON Inc (AAON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.63 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to 24.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AAON Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AAON Inc (AAON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.36 million. That was better than the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.44%.

During the past 100 days, AAON Inc’s (AAON) raw stochastic average was set at 22.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.55 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.50. However, in the short run, AAON Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $76.41. Second resistance stands at $80.75. The third major resistance level sits at $87.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.33.

AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.86 billion, the company has a total of 81,366K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,201 M while annual income is 168,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 322,050 K while its latest quarter income was 29,290 K.