No matter how cynical the overall market is GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) performance over the last week is recorded 12.95%

On Monday, GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) opened lower -0.91% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. Price fluctuations for GAME have ranged from $0.50 to $2.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 65.88% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.98% at the time writing.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 132 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.7%, operating margin of -28.86%, and the pretax margin is -35.86%.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GameSquare Holdings Inc is 16.18%, while institutional ownership is 22.18%.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/30/2024, the company posted -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.09) by -0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.98% per share during the next fiscal year.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.57. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) saw its 5-day average volume 8.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.93%.

During the past 100 days, GameSquare Holdings Inc’s (GAME) raw stochastic average was set at 20.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1249 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1257 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0749, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8660. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0641 in the near term. At $1.1531, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2161. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9121, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8491. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7601.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) Key Stats

There are currently 48,808K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 96.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 96,200 K according to its annual income of -48,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 21,110 K and its income totaled -5,160 K.