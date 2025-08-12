No matter how cynical the overall market is Gevo Inc (GEVO) performance over the last week is recorded 1.63%

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) kicked off on Monday, up 5.93% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. Over the past 52 weeks, GEVO has traded in a range of $0.52-$3.39.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 32.11%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.00%. With a float of $227.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $241.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 122 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.58%, operating margin of -208.93%, and the pretax margin is -193.98%.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Gevo Inc is 4.88%, while institutional ownership is 25.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 7,061. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 5,738 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 335,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Chief Advocacy & Comms Officer sold 8,118 for $1.23, making the entire transaction worth $9,990. This insider now owns 232,199 shares in total.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.1) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.58% during the next five years compared to 32.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gevo Inc’s (GEVO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gevo Inc (GEVO)

The latest stats from [Gevo Inc, GEVO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.53 million was superior to 4.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.66%.

During the past 100 days, Gevo Inc’s (GEVO) raw stochastic average was set at 47.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0743 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0841 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3406, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5192. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1033.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 299.45 million has total of 239,563K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,920 K in contrast with the sum of -78,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 29,110 K and last quarter income was -21,730 K.